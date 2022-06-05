Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,444.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,664.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

