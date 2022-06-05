Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 7th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,435.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2,657.88.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.