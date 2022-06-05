Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $172.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $172.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.62.

AMZN stock opened at $2,447.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,025.20 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

