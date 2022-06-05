Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

