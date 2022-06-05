Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.56.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
