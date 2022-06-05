American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

