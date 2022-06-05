American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.71 Million

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will announce $925.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $953.00 million and the lowest is $898.42 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.15. 768,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.98. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

