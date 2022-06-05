Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

