AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 149,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

