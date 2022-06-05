Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2026 earnings at $25.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Amgen by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,495 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.