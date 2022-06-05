Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38. APA posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $13.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $17.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 5,009,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

