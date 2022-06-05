Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.58. Aptiv posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,031. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

