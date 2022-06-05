Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $5.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.56 and the highest is $5.59. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $21.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.59 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $22.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.95. 466,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.34. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.