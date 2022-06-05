Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $18.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,971 shares of company stock worth $1,419,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek US by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 1,355,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

