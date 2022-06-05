Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

NYSE:DLR traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

