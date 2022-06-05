Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.70. 86,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,677. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $134.27 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

