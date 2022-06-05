Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,923. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.