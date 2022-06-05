Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,923. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.