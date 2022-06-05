Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post sales of $657.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.30 million and the lowest is $649.22 million. Envista reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,914. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

