Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 2,410,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,655. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

