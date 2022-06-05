Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.14. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares worth $52,492,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.