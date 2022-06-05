Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce $17.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.94 million and the lowest is $17.15 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $13.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $74.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.29 million to $82.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $111.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OPRX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 106,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a P/E ratio of -162.38 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

