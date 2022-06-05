Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 10,818,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,442,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.