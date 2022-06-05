Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) PT at $2,943.17

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAUKF shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAUKF stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.