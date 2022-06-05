Analysts Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) PT at GBX 453.33

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($5.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.95) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday.

LON ASCL traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 309.20 ($3.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,010. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,345.65).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

