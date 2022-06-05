Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $29.40

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,481 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

