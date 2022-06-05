Analysts Set Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Target Price at $23.70

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Endesa has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

