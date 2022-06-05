Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $46.44

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

