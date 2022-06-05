Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target at $17.00

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 307,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $838.00 million, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $10,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

