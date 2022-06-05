Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $299.17

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.17.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.19. The company had a trading volume of 809,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,160. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

