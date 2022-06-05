Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $81.78

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 1,255,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,581. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

