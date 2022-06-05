Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $102.27

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.27.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $82.71. 1,159,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

