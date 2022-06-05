Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $31.36

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 22.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 160,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,785,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

