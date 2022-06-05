Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT at $54.22

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 683,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,235. Steven Madden has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

