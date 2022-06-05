Analyzing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alset EHome International and Leju’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.96 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Leju $534.12 million 0.09 -$150.93 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alset EHome International and Leju, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leju beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Leju (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA). Its O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. In addition, the company sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Further, it offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

