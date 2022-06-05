Analyzing Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinduoduo and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.28 $1.22 billion $1.47 34.63 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus target price of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than ITEX.

Volatility & Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 13.91% 22.63% 9.57% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinduoduo beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ITEX (Get Rating)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.