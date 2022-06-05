ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

