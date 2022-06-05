ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0357

ANON (ANON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $271,166.48 and approximately $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 555.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.01204948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.50 or 1.00009772 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

