Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATRS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

