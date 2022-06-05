APx Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

APx Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 6th. APx Acquisition Corp. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:APXIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

