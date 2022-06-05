Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and have sold 89,451 shares worth $538,149. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

