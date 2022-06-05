Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.