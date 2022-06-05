Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 481,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,086 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,780,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,106. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

