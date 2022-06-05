Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,791,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.17. 1,591,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,511. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

