Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 41,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

