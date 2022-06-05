Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes $42,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 545,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.