Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

