AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOCIF. CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.