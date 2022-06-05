Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $123,224,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

ADSK stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

