Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

