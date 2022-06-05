Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.