Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

